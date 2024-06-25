Two People Arrested For Blackmailing F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Family

German prosecutors said the perpetrators had claimed to employees of the family that they were in possession of files that the family would not want to be made public.

They demanded a payment in the millions of euros to keep the information secret, otherwise they would publish it on the dark net.

The perpetrators had sent some files to the family as proof, the spokesman said on Monday.

Using "technical measures," it was possible to determine that the suspected blackmailers had acted from Wuppertal.

A father and son from Wuppertal, aged 53 and 30, were arrested on June 19 in a supermarket. They were both on probation in connection with a separate case, the authorities said.

Very little is known about the health of seven-time F1 world champion Schumacher more than 10 years after a skiing accident.

The German suffered serious head injuries in the incident in the French Alps on December 29, 2013 and has not been seen in public since. The family has vigorously defended his privacy.

