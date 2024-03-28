The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older

Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older

Swedish experts have discovered that people feel years or decades older after just two nights of broken sleep.

Psychologists found volunteers felt over four years older when they had only four hours of sleep for two consecutive nights, with some even claiming to feel decades older. 

Alternatively, participants felt younger when they were allowed to stay in bed for nine hours.

Volunteers in the study claimed to feel on average three months younger after consistent, restful sleep.

They also believe that just 'feeling older' could impact a person's eating, exercise and socialising habits.

Dr Leonie Balter, a psychoneuroimmunologist at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and first author on the study, said that sleep has a "major implant on how old you feel".

"Even when you only sleep less for two nights that has a real impact on how you feel," Dr Balter said.

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35
NEXT STORY

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35

Rebel Wilson has dropped another snippet from her new book, revealing she lost her virginity at the age of 35.
Sports Betting Company On The Hunt For A ‘Wiener Connoisseur’

Sports Betting Company On The Hunt For A ‘Wiener Connoisseur’

Online sports betting company BetUS is looking for someone - not just any someone, a wiener enthusiast - to travel to all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums in search of the biggest wieners in the league.
Wedding Guest Exposes Her Mortifying Dress Blunder Online

Wedding Guest Exposes Her Mortifying Dress Blunder Online

A wedding guest has been left red-faced after attending a friend’s wedding wearing the exact same dress as the bridesmaids.
Easter Chocolate Price Hike Could Double By Next Year

Easter Chocolate Price Hike Could Double By Next Year

Chocoholics feeling the pinch over the price of Easter chocolates are being warned to brace themselves for a further increase next year.
Mike Tyson Launches Line Of Ear Shaped Edibles

Mike Tyson Launches Line Of Ear Shaped Edibles

Paying homage to the champ's most notorious moment, heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has launched a line of cannabis-infused gummies in the shape of a bitten ear called 'Mike Bites.'