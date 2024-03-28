Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older

Psychologists found volunteers felt over four years older when they had only four hours of sleep for two consecutive nights, with some even claiming to feel decades older.

Alternatively, participants felt younger when they were allowed to stay in bed for nine hours.

Volunteers in the study claimed to feel on average three months younger after consistent, restful sleep.

They also believe that just 'feeling older' could impact a person's eating, exercise and socialising habits.

Dr Leonie Balter, a psychoneuroimmunologist at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and first author on the study, said that sleep has a "major implant on how old you feel".

"Even when you only sleep less for two nights that has a real impact on how you feel," Dr Balter said.