Two Men Arrested Over Crash That Killed Two Boys In Sydney

Two men have been arrested after a day-long manhunt for the duo who left the scene of a devastating car crash that left two teenage boys dead.

The boys were killed when the speeding car they were travelling in slammed into a tree and power pole on a suburban street in Sydney's southwest on Monday morning.

They are yet to be formally identified but police have confirmed they were 13 and 14.

Shortly after midday on Tuesday, two men were arrested at Wetherill Park Police Station over their alleged involvement in the crash at nearby Ashcroft.

The men, aged 23 and 27, were taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for assessment and injuries allegedly sustained in the crash.

Reserve Bank Of Australia Increases The Cash Rate To 4.35%
Reserve Bank Of Australia Increases The Cash Rate To 4.35%

Reserve Bank Of Australia Increases The Cash Rate To 4.35%

Australia's central bank has pulled the trigger on a widely expected 25 basis point interest rate hike aimed at driving down stubbornly high inflation.
Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

The sound of low-flying helicopters in North Queensland has confused crocodiles into thinking it’s mating season, sending them into a frisky frenzy.
Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Known for their excessive spending and indulgent lifestyles, the Kardashians take a surprisingly low key approach to tooth fairy rewards.
American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

An American couple, expecting triplets, have shocked the internet after revealing they are naming their triplets Locklan, Wilder, and…Brisbane.
Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.