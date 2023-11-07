Two Men Arrested Over Crash That Killed Two Boys In Sydney

The boys were killed when the speeding car they were travelling in slammed into a tree and power pole on a suburban street in Sydney's southwest on Monday morning.

They are yet to be formally identified but police have confirmed they were 13 and 14.

Shortly after midday on Tuesday, two men were arrested at Wetherill Park Police Station over their alleged involvement in the crash at nearby Ashcroft.

The men, aged 23 and 27, were taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for assessment and injuries allegedly sustained in the crash.