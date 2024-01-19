The Project

Two Madonna Fans Sue The Star After She Showed Up 2 Hours Late For Concert

Two Madonna fans have filed a federal lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of showing up hours late at shows and needlessly inconveniencing concertgoers.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden were at Madonna's December 13 show at the Barclays Centre, where she didn't take to the stage until after 10:45 PM.

The show was scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM but started late, and the concert ended up finishing at around 1 AM.

That late finish left fans stuck in Brooklyn with "limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing" options or "increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour," said the civil complaint written by attorneys Richard Klass and Marcus Corwin.

