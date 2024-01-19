Two Madonna Fans Sue The Star After She Showed Up 2 Hours Late For Concert

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden were at Madonna's December 13 show at the Barclays Centre, where she didn't take to the stage until after 10:45 PM.

The show was scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM but started late, and the concert ended up finishing at around 1 AM.

That late finish left fans stuck in Brooklyn with "limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing" options or "increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour," said the civil complaint written by attorneys Richard Klass and Marcus Corwin.