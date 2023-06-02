Two Housemates Share They Swap Rooms Every Six Months, So Rent Can Be Shared Equally

Two Melbourne housemates have shared that they swap bedrooms every six months to split the rent evenly.

Sam and Jake posted a TikTok video to explain that they agreed on the compromise as one room is bigger than the other and also has an ensuite.

“Is this bloody genius or downright dumb? Me and my housemate Jake swap rooms every six months."

“We were both happy to pay the same rent, and because one room’s bigger than the other and has an ensuite we were like, let’s share.”

They also explained that this can be a good way to spring-clean your wardrobe. “It can be a pain in the a** but it’s a good way to clean out your s**t, donate stuff and find some of your favourite kits again,” they explain.

Now that actually doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

People were divided in the comments.

There were many who thought this was a fabulous idea. “It’s such a great idea to swap rooms every six months it’s a [day’s] work but it’s such a good compromise,” one wrote.

“Nah, that’s smart,” one commenter said. Another said, “We’ve done the same for the last two years.”

“I would be far too lazy to go through with this,” another shared. And honestly, same.

“I’d rather just pay a little extra or less and keep one room the whole time.”