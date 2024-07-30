The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Two Children Killed In Southport, UK, Stabbing Rampage

Two Children Killed In Southport, UK, Stabbing Rampage

Two children have been killed in a knife attack at a dance and yoga class in Southport, U.K..

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the stabbing which took place during the Taylor Swift-themed school holiday event in Southport, a seaside town near Liverpool, Merseyside Police said on Monday.

The motive was not clear, but police said detectives were not treating the attack as terror-related.

Nine children were wounded - six of them in critical condition - in the latest headline-grabbing attack amid a recent rise in knife crime that has stoked anxieties and led to calls for the government to do more to clamp down on bladed weapons.

Two wounded adults who tried to shield the pupils were also in critical condition, police said.

"We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

The Taylor Swift-themed workshop was held during the first week of school holidays for children aged about six to 11.

Witnesses described hearing blood-curdling screams and seeing children covered in blood emerging from the community centre that hosts everything from pregnancy workshops and meditation sessions to women's bootcamps.

"They were in the road, running from the nursery," said Bare Varathan, who owns a shop nearby.

"They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere," indicating the neck, back and chest.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "horrendous and deeply shocking".

King Charles III sent his "condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies" for those affected by the "utterly horrific incident".

With AAP.

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious
NEXT STORY

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

    USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

    An unsuspecting gymnast has been labelled the USA's favourite 'nerd' after his one and only apparatus clinched Team USA the bronze medal in the men's team final.
    NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

    NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

    For those living in NSW and Queensland, it was a very chilly start to the morning, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in some areas.
    Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

    Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

    American swimmer Ryan Murphy's wife, Bridget Kottinen, surprised him with the gender of their first baby after he won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke at the Paris Olympics.
    Carl’s Jr To Shut Aussie Stores After Going Into Voluntary Administration

    Carl’s Jr To Shut Aussie Stores After Going Into Voluntary Administration

    The U.S. burger chain Carl’s Jr has placed its Australian stores into voluntary administration, with 20 stores across the country forced to close immediately.
    Mollie O'Callaghan And Ariarne Titmus Win Gold & Silver In Pool Battle

    Mollie O'Callaghan And Ariarne Titmus Win Gold & Silver In Pool Battle

    Aussies Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus won gold and silver in the 200m freestyle, which was considered to be one of the biggest battles in the pool in Paris.