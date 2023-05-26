Two Children Hand Themselves Into Police Over Sydney Fire

Two children have handed themselves in to police, and at least 50 residents have been displaced after a "once-in-a-decade" building fire in Sydney's CBD.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of young people running from the heritage-listed former hat factory in Surry Hills on Thursday afternoon, shortly before the massive blaze took hold.

The brick-and-timber building, and a neighbouring structure formerly home to karaoke bar Ding Dong Dang, was known for regularly housing 15 rough sleepers.

Police made contact with 13 of those people to confirm their safety.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the fire and remained on scene, hosing down hot spots on Friday, using a drone to monitor the scene for potential flare-ups.

10 News First Reporter, Sarah Navin, tells us why this is being described as a "once-in-a-decade" fire.