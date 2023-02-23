The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Two Australians Confirmed Dead In Philippines Plane Crash

Two Australians Confirmed Dead In Philippines Plane Crash

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has confirmed two Australians are among those dead following a small plane crash in the Philippines.

Senator Wong said search and rescue teams reached the site of the crash - at one of the nation's most active volcanoes - overnight and there were no survivors.

Two Australians and two Filipino pilots were on board the Cessna 340, which lost contact after take-off from Albay province southeast of the capital on Saturday morning on its way to Manila.

The Australians on board were working as consultants for Energy Development Corp, a large geothermal power company.

"On behalf of the Australian government, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the families of the two men Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam - both from Adelaide, my hometown - as well as the Filipino nationals involved," Senator Wong told reporters in Fiji on Thursday.

"The families of those who we have lost will be grieving and I express not only our sympathy and condolences, but to say to them, our hearts go out to them in this time of great grief."

Senator Wong also acknowledged the families of two soldiers killed during the search and rescue operation.

The soldiers were shot on Monday by five suspected communist New People's Army guerrillas in a market where they were buying supplies, military officials said.

AAP with The Project

Townsville Mayor Calls For triple j To Stop Its Sponsorship With Groovin The Moo After Festival Pulled Out Of North Queensland
NEXT STORY

Townsville Mayor Calls For triple j To Stop Its Sponsorship With Groovin The Moo After Festival Pulled Out Of North Queensland

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Townsville Mayor Calls For triple j To Stop Its Sponsorship With Groovin The Moo After Festival Pulled Out Of North Queensland

    Townsville Mayor Calls For triple j To Stop Its Sponsorship With Groovin The Moo After Festival Pulled Out Of North Queensland

    The mayor of Townsville has joined the petition asking triple j to withdraw its support of Groovin the Moo.
    South Australia On Alert As Five-Day Heatwave Continues

    South Australia On Alert As Five-Day Heatwave Continues

    Extreme bushfire conditions have been declared across much of South Australia as the state continues to swelter through its worst heatwave in more than three years.
    Cigarette-Style Warning Stickers Could Be Used On Meat Packaging To Stop People Buying It

    Cigarette-Style Warning Stickers Could Be Used On Meat Packaging To Stop People Buying It

    Scientists in the Netherlands have recently found that slapping cigarette-style warning stickers on packages of meat could help shame buyers into purchasing something else. But should it be done?
    25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money

    25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money

    Have you got a mate who happens to conveniently forget their wallet every time you go out for lunch? Or the mate who borrows $50 until payday, but payday never seems to come?
    E-scooter Company ‘Lime’ To Finally Do Something About Footpath Riders

    E-scooter Company ‘Lime’ To Finally Do Something About Footpath Riders

    E-scooters, for some people, are a fun convenient way to get around, for others they are the absolute worst.