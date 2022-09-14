Twitter To Head To Court To Try And Force Elon Musk To Buy The Company

The decision was made on a conference call with investors from the company’s San Franciso headquarters.

It means Twitter will now force Elon Musk to buy the company in court.

In April, Musk showed interest in the company but was put off as he alleges he was misled by the company about the amount of spam and bot accounts on the platform.

He said he no longer wishes to purchase the company in May, but Twitter is arguing he cannot back out of the deal.

The two are set to meet in front of a Delaware state court in October.