The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Twitter To Head To Court To Try And Force Elon Musk To Buy The Company

Twitter To Head To Court To Try And Force Elon Musk To Buy The Company

Twitter’s shareholders have now approved a deal, which would see Elon Musk buy the company for $44bn.

The decision was made on a conference call with investors from the company’s San Franciso headquarters.

It means Twitter will now force Elon Musk to buy the company in court.

In April, Musk showed interest in the company but was put off as he alleges he was misled by the company about the amount of spam and bot accounts on the platform.

He said he no longer wishes to purchase the company in May, but Twitter is arguing he cannot back out of the deal.

The two are set to meet in front of a Delaware state court in October.

Ukrainian Soldiers Send Message Of Thanks to Australia For Helping Liberate Kharkiv
NEXT STORY

Ukrainian Soldiers Send Message Of Thanks to Australia For Helping Liberate Kharkiv

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ukrainian Soldiers Send Message Of Thanks to Australia For Helping Liberate Kharkiv

Ukrainian Soldiers Send Message Of Thanks to Australia For Helping Liberate Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces have sent a message of thanks for Australia's role in recapturing the Kharkiv region.
Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Becomes Most Tracked Ever

Flight Carrying Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Becomes Most Tracked Ever

More than five million people tracked the flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin back to London, making it the most tracked flight in history.
NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action

NSW Transport Workers To Turn Off Opal Card Readers In New Strike Action

New South Wales Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has notified Sydney and NSW Trains of a range of new industrial actions that will start from September 21.
Leaky Pen Frustrates King Charles III During Signing Ceremony In Northern Ireland

Leaky Pen Frustrates King Charles III During Signing Ceremony In Northern Ireland

A leaky pen has frustrated King Charles III during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time this week the sovereign has shown irritation during such proceedings.
AFL Grand Final Royal Omen Means We Will Likely Have A Geelong V Collingwood Battle

AFL Grand Final Royal Omen Means We Will Likely Have A Geelong V Collingwood Battle

The monarchy change could be good news for Cats and Pies fans ahead of their preliminary finals.