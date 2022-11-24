The Project

Twitter To Allow Most Banned Accounts To Return To The Platform Following Poll

Some of Twitter’s most right-wing figures will return to the platform next week after its owner Elon Musk announced a ‘general amnesty' for all suspended accounts.

Musk asked Twitter users, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”

After 3.2 million people responded, the vote showed that 72.4 per cent agreed that they should be reinstated.

Musk then said, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Musk has already instated former President Donald Trump, satirical news website The Babylon Bee, undercover journalism organisation Project Veritas and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, since his takeover was completed last month.

