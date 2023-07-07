The Project

Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over its new Threads, which Mark Zuckerberg has said openly is a rival.

Twitter claims Threads has violated Twitter’s “intellectual property rights”.

In a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a layer for Twitter said the company “has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

The statement goes on to say, “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.’’

Meta launched its text-based conversation app on Thursday, and so far, the reviews have been positive.

