Twitter Suspends Account That Tracks Elon Musk's Private Jet And Then Reinstates It

The account's operator Jack Sweeney confirmed the suspension in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Twitter account tracked the movements of Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.

Sweeney's Twitter account was also suspended.

Musk said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech "extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk".

"Real-time posting of someone else's location violates doxxing policy, but delayed posting of locations are ok," Musk said on Wednesday in response to a tweet about the suspension.

"Doxxing" is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organisation, such as a home address or phone number.

Sweeney, a 20-year-old student at the University of Central Florida who also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk's jet on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram, tweeted on Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, requested the account be filtered and less visible to users.

In previous media interviews, Sweeney said he turned down a $5000 offer from Musk in 2021 to shut down the bot account.

Separately, Twitter accounts tracking the jets of billionaire tech entrepreneurs Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have also been suspended.

Sweeney tweeted later in the day that his account was back and asked his followers to follow his other accounts.