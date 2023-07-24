Twitter Set For Rebrand, To Lose All Birds, With Name To Change To 'X'

Elon Musk says he is looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting "and soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," the social media platform's billionaire owner said in a tweet on Sunday.

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X", and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied "yes" when asked if the Twitter logo would change, adding "it should have been done a long time ago".

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" similar to China's WeChat.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognisable asset", adding "that's why we're so protective of it".

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $US4 billion ($A5.9 billion) to the meme coin's market value.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter's most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $US500 million ($A743 million) in severance pay to former employees.

Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs.