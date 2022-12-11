Twitter Relaunches Paid Subscriber Service, But Apple Users Will Be Charged More

The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting on Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $US44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $US8 a month.

But it was inundated by impostor accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $US8 ($A12) a month for web users and $US11 ($A16) a month for iPhone users.

Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the Apple App Store.

AAP with The Project.