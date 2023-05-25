Twitter Glitch Ruins Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Presidency Campaign Announcement

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk had invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to launch his 2024 presidential nomination campaign on Twitter Spaces, the platform's dedicated audio streaming feature.

Unfortunately for the right-wing politician, the campaign announcement ended in failure after Twitter experienced issues that saw people greeted with blank windows, broken snatches of conversation and other technical glitches.

At one point during the broadcast, Musk can be heard saying: "We've just had a massive number of people online, so the service is straining somewhat."

After nearly half an hour of difficulties, DeSantis finally gave his pitch as to why he should be chosen over Donald Trump as the one to challenge Joe Biden.

Musk had titled the announcement "Prepare to Launch", but true to Twitter's form, users quickly ensured "Failure to Launch" was instead the phrase trending.

A Trump spokesperson was also quick to land a jab amid the issues, saying: "Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate!"

