Twitter Backflips On Firing Half Of Its Staff, Now Asking For Some To Come Back

Just days after Elon Musk became CEO of the social media app Twitter, half of its staff were fired with no notice. Now, they’re asking for many of them to return. But will they?

The Friday following Musk’s AUD 68.6 Billion acquisition of Twitter saw half of Twitter’s staff laid off.

Now, they are asking for dozens of employees to return.

Some of those who are being asked to return are being told they were laid off by mistake, according to two people familiar with the moves.

Others were let go before management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

It is reported many employees learned they lost their job after their access to systems like Slack and their emails were suddenly suspended.

The requests for employees to return is being noted as a sign of how rushed and ‘chaotic’ the mass-firing was.

