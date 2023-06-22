The Project

Twisties Is Collabing With Donut King For A New Flavour

There’s been a few things on our Bingo Card for 2023 we didn’t see coming, but this collab between two Aussie brands is definitely up there.

Twisties and Donut King are teaming up to bring a new snack to our shelves for a limited time only.

While Twisties are usually associated with a cheese-y or chicken-y flavour, this new flavour will be inspired by the Donut King’s iconic cinnamon doughnut.

Twisties’ brand manager Melania Saluni said the brand was “delighted” to bring an “unexpected twist” on the well-loved chip.

“We wanted to shine a light on the fun that Twisties brings to the Australian chip aisle, so we thought what better way to do that than with a new flavour that is set to get heads turning,” she said.

“The new Twisties Donut King Cinnamon Donut flavour is unlike any chip you’ve tried before and we can’t wait for the feedback as consumers get their hands on this for the first time.”

It’s not the first time Twisties has collabed for a confusing new flavour.

‘Twisted Raspberry’, a collab with PepsiCo was a controversial release by Twisties earlier this year.

