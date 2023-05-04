‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

It’s one of the most iconic movies from the ’90s, and now, 25 years later, the classic ‘Twister’ is getting a sequel called ‘Twisters’, with a theatrical release being announced for July 19, 2024, according to Variety.

The plot for the sequel is unknown at this stage; however, Universal describes the revisit as “a new chapter from the 1996 movie”.

It is also being reported that Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is in talks to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the Universal sequel.

The original ‘Twister’ became an instant classic after it earned more than US$400 million worldwide and received Oscar nominations for its ground-breaking sound and visual effects.