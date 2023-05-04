The Project

‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

It’s been 25 years since ‘Twister’ took moviegoers’ breaths away, and now, get ready for it to be taken away again because its sequel, ‘Twisters’, finally has a release date.

It’s one of the most iconic movies from the ’90s, and now, 25 years later, the classic ‘Twister’ is getting a sequel called ‘Twisters’, with a theatrical release being announced for July 19, 2024, according to Variety.

The plot for the sequel is unknown at this stage; however, Universal describes the revisit as “a new chapter from the 1996 movie”.

It is also being reported that Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is in talks to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the Universal sequel.

The original ‘Twister’ became an instant classic after it earned more than US$400 million worldwide and received Oscar nominations for its ground-breaking sound and visual effects.

