Twins Accused Of Exam Cheating Win $2 Million Payout After Jury Decides Their Minds Are Connected

Six years after being accused of cheating during a university exam in the United States, identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham have been awarded a $2.2 million payout, clearing their names.

In May 2016, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) deemed the sisters' test scores from a second-year exam to be too similar to be a coincidence.

The twins were called before the medical school's official council to plead their case, where the council upheld its stance the sisters had cheated.

"I never anticipated that nodding at your computer screen could be used against you – and confirmation bias is given when you're showing regular and familiar behaviours at an exam," Kayla told Insider.

After taking their case to the school's dean and were eventually cleared of any cheating, but the damage had already been done.

Fellow students had ostracised the sisters, and it took a toll on the twins.

"It happened wherever we went," Kayla said. "People would gossip about us, and we'd get a cold reception."

"It got to the point when we had to order delivery because we couldn't go to restaurants anymore," she added.

By September of the same year, the twins had withdrawn from the university and their medical aspirations.

"It honestly killed me," Kellie told Insider.

"I'd dreamed about being a doctor since I was little – Kayla and I wanted to help people."

Kayla said that they left "at the recommendation of the dean because of how hostile it had become."

In 2017, the sisters filed a lawsuit against the MUSC for defamation. It took five years to be heard in court.

Nancy Segal, a psychologist who specialises in behavioural genetics and the study of twins, testified in court for the sisters.

Segal explained that she would have been "surprised" if the sisters had "not ended up with the same scores."

"They are genetically predisposed to behave the same way," Segal told Insider.

"They've been raised the same and are natural partners in the same environment.

"Identical twins just have this kind of understanding that goes beyond what we typically think of as a close relationship."

Segal explained that identical twins are likely to have similar talents, social preferences, tastes, and academic achievements.

And last month, the twins were awarded $2.2 million in damages.

"It was the biggest moment of our lives," Kayla said of the decision.

"We've been living with this for six years, and we've finally had everything restored to us."