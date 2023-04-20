The Project

Twilight Is The Latest Movie To Get A Television Reboot

Another day, another reboot!

Twihards, it’s your turn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twilight is the next series to be remade into a TV series.

According to the report, Lionsgate Television is said to be in the early stage of planning the reboot.

Author of the Twilight series Stephanie Myer is reported to be working with the production company on the new adaption.

Lionsgate was behind the five movie adaptations of the beloved series, which saw Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010) and Breaking Dawn Part One (2011) and Part Two (2012) gross $3.4 billion worldwide.

Since the movies were released, Myer has also gone on to write Midnight Sun, which is the series from Edward Cullen’s point of view. Another version of the books, Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, swaps Edward and Bella Swan’s genders, telling the story of Edythe Cullen and Beaufort Swan.

Image: Lionsgate

