Twenty-Eight Teen Girls Hospitalised After Playing With A Ouija Board At Their School

Twenty-Eight Teen Girls Hospitalised After Playing With A Ouija Board At Their School

Almost a whole class of schoolgirls have been hospitalised with anxiety in the U.S. after students allegedly played with Ouija boards.

As many as 28 schoolgirls in the U.S. have been hospitalised after playing with a Ouija board, the NY Post reports.

According to Jam Press, the girls were admitted to a municipal hospital accompanied by parents and school faculty after suffering from symptoms of anxiety, fainting and other symptoms at the school.

"There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students," Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, where the incident took place, told Jam Press.

Many of the schoolgirls' parents expressed concern over using a Ouij board during class.

"I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting," one parent said.

"Parents, you have to move, investigate what's happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation. Our children always have a good breakfast and it cannot be said that what's happening is due to lack of food."

Torres has, however, hit back at community members after spreading rumours over the incident.

"Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work," he said.

"The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information."

