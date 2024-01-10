TV Studio In Ecuador Held At Gunpoint While Live On Air

While the TC Television network was live on air, the gunmen entered the studio, declaring they had a bomb.

The network was still live for at least 15 minutes, during which the staff were seen being rounded up and forced onto the floor, with cries of "don't shoot" heard.

Noises similar to gunshots could also be heard in the background before the transmission was finally disconnected.

Speaking to Reuters, TC news coordinator and reporter Leonardo Flores Moreno said at least two people had been injured.

"We don't know what is happening; people are nervous, and there are many colleagues from Gama and TC who are hiding," he said while the situation was still unfolding.

Afterwards, Alina Manrique, the head of news for TC Television, told AP News she had a gun pointed at her head during the incident.

"I am still in shock," she said.

"Everything has collapsed …. All I know is that it's time to leave this country and go very far away."

Police said all 13 gunmen have been arrested.

The nation's President, Daniel Noboa, has declared a state of emergency for 60 days following the prison break, deploying military patrols on the streets and setting a national nighttime curfew.