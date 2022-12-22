The Project

TV Host’s Daughter Exposes Embarrassing ‘Truth Bombs’ Live On Air

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter has shared cringey moments of life with her mum during a segment on the U.S. version of Today.

Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb asked Mila Hager if she had any “truth bombs” to share.

“One time she was laughing at us and she laughed so hard she peed her pants”, the nine-year-old revealed.

“You changed pyjamas!”

This prompted Jenna to try and change the subject, “I love her so much but it’s time for her to go, because if she’s already dropped one truth bomb, who knows what’s coming here!”

Elated, Mila adds “She never wears underwear. She’s not wearing (any) right now! I saw her change.”

Both Hoda and Mila are both cackling while Jenna covers her face in embarrassment.

“What a great kid. You and her are very similar because you’re both just exactly who you are” stated Hoda.

