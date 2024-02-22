The Project

TV Bingers More Likely To Wake Up And Need The Toilet During The Night

A new study has found people who watch more than five hours of television a day are more likely to need the toilet multiple times during the night.

Known as ‘nocturia’, it is the need to urinate more than twice during the night.

According to a Chinese report published by researchers in the journal Neurourology and Urodynamics, it was found that 32 per cent of the participants experienced nocturia.

The research was based on data from 13,294 participants aged 20 and older, collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in the US between the years 2011 and 2016

After analysing the data, the Chinese researchers found that those who watched television for more than five hours a day had a 48 per cent increase in risk of experiencing nocturia.

“To our understanding, this study represents the first exploration of the correlation between TV and/or video viewing time and nocturia,” the researchers said in the journal.

The researchers hypothesise that a sedentary lifestyle leads to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, which can lead to increased urination. Also, sitting for long periods of time can lead to fluid retention.

