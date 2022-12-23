Turns Out We've Been Using Gift Bags Wrong, So Here's The Correct Way

A U.S.-based couple shared their clever hack for using a gift bag 'properly' to ensure your presents are concealed without having to use tape or a stapler.

Essentially you thread the ends of each handle into the hole on the opposite side of the bag.

When the handles are pulled tightly, the bag closes to hide what's inside.

The video was shared on Facebook and viewed over 17 million times.

However, some said they don't like the hack as it means you cannot reuse the bag a second time.

Watch for yourself here:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/3328427384066367/?s=single_unit