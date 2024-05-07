Turns Out We’ve All Been Squeezing Tomato Sauce Bottles Wrong, And Even Heinz Joined The Debate

TikToker ‘Jordan The Stallion’ shared a video, explaining that he had written a paper on ‘ketchup bottle development’, adding that there is an easier way to get the condiment out of the bottle.

"The original glass ketchup bottle was made in 1890 but then they made a squeezable ketchup bottle in 1983.

"But it was still difficult to get ketchup out of the bottle, so, they made what's called an 'upside down container' or a 'gravity container' which was in 2001... I'm going to show you guys why that works."

Jordan demonstrates how everyone typically squeezes out tomato sauce using a Heinz tomato sauce bottle, squeezing the front and back of the bottle to push out the condiment. "Now, if you were to squeeze a gravity bottle from the front like this, you have to physically squeeze for it to come out.

"But, if you were to squeeze a bottle from the sides and then release, all the pressure is going to push the ketchup out on its own."

He then proceeds to hold the bottle from its side, allowing a constant stream of tomato sauce to flow out of the bottle.

"This has to do with air pressure," he continued. "So, after a while, this won't really work, but it might work for the first couple of squeezes. Give it a try - have fun!"

The video garnered over 10.4 million views, with thousands commenting their disbelief to this little-known trick.

Even Heinz shared the video, writing, "Who says classic brands can’t learn new tricks? We wait for the slow pour just like everyone else."