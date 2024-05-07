The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Turns Out We’ve All Been Squeezing Tomato Sauce Bottles Wrong, And Even Heinz Joined The Debate

Turns Out We’ve All Been Squeezing Tomato Sauce Bottles Wrong, And Even Heinz Joined The Debate

A TikToker has shared a little-known trick that makes it much easier to get tomato sauce out of that pesky bottle.

TikToker ‘Jordan The Stallion’ shared a video, explaining that he had written a paper on ‘ketchup bottle development’, adding that there is an easier way to get the condiment out of the bottle.

"The original glass ketchup bottle was made in 1890 but then they made a squeezable ketchup bottle in 1983.

"But it was still difficult to get ketchup out of the bottle, so, they made what's called an 'upside down container' or a 'gravity container' which was in 2001... I'm going to show you guys why that works."

Jordan demonstrates how everyone typically squeezes out tomato sauce using a Heinz tomato sauce bottle, squeezing the front and back of the bottle to push out the condiment. "Now, if you were to squeeze a gravity bottle from the front like this, you have to physically squeeze for it to come out.

"But, if you were to squeeze a bottle from the sides and then release, all the pressure is going to push the ketchup out on its own."

He then proceeds to hold the bottle from its side, allowing a constant stream of tomato sauce to flow out of the bottle.

"This has to do with air pressure," he continued. "So, after a while, this won't really work, but it might work for the first couple of squeezes. Give it a try - have fun!"

@jordan_the_stallion8 Stich with @Adam Cowart #fypシ ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8

The video garnered over 10.4 million views, with thousands commenting their disbelief to this little-known trick.

Even Heinz shared the video, writing, "Who says classic brands can’t learn new tricks? We wait for the slow pour just like everyone else."

Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala
NEXT STORY

Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has stolen the spotlight at this year’s Met Gala, with a shockingly cinched waist accentuating the reality star’s signature curves.
NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant

NSW Will Allow Police To Wand-Search For Knives Without A Warrant

A special metal-detecting wand will be used when NSW police are given new powers as a chief advocate for the laws targeting knives says the results will be "scary".
Twisties Combine Cheese & Chicken Flavours In One Bag And Some Aussies Are Not Impressed

Twisties Combine Cheese & Chicken Flavours In One Bag And Some Aussies Are Not Impressed

The company responsible for the iconic Aussie snack, Twisties, have made the controversial decision to combine both flavours in one bag and fans are divided.
Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder As Case Is Fast-Tracked To Supreme Court

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder As Case Is Fast-Tracked To Supreme Court

Accused triple murderer Erin Patterson's trial will be fast-tracked after she pleaded not guilty to eight charges.
Britney Spears Denies Having A 'Breakdown' Blaming A Foot Injury For Her Appearance

Britney Spears Denies Having A 'Breakdown' Blaming A Foot Injury For Her Appearance

Britney Spears has denied having a "breakdown" at the Chateau Marmont.