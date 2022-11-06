The Project

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

A TikTok video explaining how long you keep your underwear has led many to realise their trusty favourite may not be so trusty after all.

TikTok user @tarashah_ posted a video showing expert advice on when to replace your underwear.

According to experts, underwear should be thrown out every six to 12 months, not when the elastic has snapped on them.

Viewers were quick to share how long they've been wearing their own underwear, with many blown away by the short turnaround.

"My oldest pair is 16 years old," one person commented.

But in good news for ye olde faithful, the six-month rule is not too strict.

Speaking to TODAY, Dr. Chavone Momon-Nelson, an OB-GYN in Pennsylvania, said the most important thing is "if you're washing your underwear in warmer or hot water, you are cleaning the bacteria off them."

"We should change the narrative about what they should feel comfortable about and what they should not feel comfortable about," she said.

"There's nothing wrong with a nice new pair of underwear that fit nice, that are cotton and that are clean. And I wouldn't discourage anyone from wanting to buy new underwear. But I would not say that you have to throw away your old underwear."

