The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

We all have the preferred side that we sleep on. Myself, I prefer to sleep on my right side. But turns out that’s not the side to sleep on to get added health benefits.

According to healthline, sleeping on your left side is thought to have the most benefits to overall health. This is due to our internal organ placement.

Sleeping on your left side means that gravity can help you digest food as it passes through your colon.

Sleeping on your left can also prevent and reduce heartburn. Researchers believe this is because our stomach and the gastric juices remain lower than the oesophagus while we sleep.

However, this doesn’t mean that we should stop sleeping in other positions if they work for us.

Sleeping on your back is best way to keep your spine aligned. It also takes tension off your shoulders and jaw, reducing tension headaches.

It is also believed that sleeping on your right can be more comfortable for those with heart conditions.

Unfortunately, sleeping on your back can increase snoring and exacerbate sleep apnea.

However, it is not recommended to sleep on your stomach, as it can cause neck and back pain due to the angle that your neck has to be positioned.

However, if this is the only way you can fall asleep, make sure you do not tuck your arms underneath your head and pillow as it could cause arm numbness and anger your shoulder joints. Make sure you place your arms in a goalpost position instead.

“Since the majority of the human body is around your centre, that core pushes into the sleep surface further and basically puts strain on your spine in the wrong direction, causing back and neck pain,” certified sleep science coach, Bill Fish, told healthline.

93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral
NEXT STORY

93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

    93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

    A 93-year-old Grandmother is the latest viral star on TikTok thanks to a video putting the "Fun" into her future funeral.
    Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

    Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

    One cruise passenger is living every introvert's dream after sharing footage claiming he was the only passenger on a cruise ship.
    Guest Allegedly Managed To Stay In 5-Star Hotel For 2 Years Without Paying $90,800 Bill

    Guest Allegedly Managed To Stay In 5-Star Hotel For 2 Years Without Paying $90,800 Bill

    A man in India has allegedly resided in a five-star hotel for almost two years without paying any fees.
    3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

    3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North Of Canberra

    New South Wales' central west was hit was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake overnight.
    Photo Of KFC All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Sparks Calls To Bring The Concept Back

    Photo Of KFC All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Sparks Calls To Bring The Concept Back

    The internet has erupted over an old photo of an All-You-Can-Eat KFC Buffet from the early 2000s.