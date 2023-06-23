Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

According to healthline, sleeping on your left side is thought to have the most benefits to overall health. This is due to our internal organ placement.

Sleeping on your left side means that gravity can help you digest food as it passes through your colon.

Sleeping on your left can also prevent and reduce heartburn. Researchers believe this is because our stomach and the gastric juices remain lower than the oesophagus while we sleep.

However, this doesn’t mean that we should stop sleeping in other positions if they work for us.

Sleeping on your back is best way to keep your spine aligned. It also takes tension off your shoulders and jaw, reducing tension headaches.

It is also believed that sleeping on your right can be more comfortable for those with heart conditions.

Unfortunately, sleeping on your back can increase snoring and exacerbate sleep apnea.

However, it is not recommended to sleep on your stomach, as it can cause neck and back pain due to the angle that your neck has to be positioned.

However, if this is the only way you can fall asleep, make sure you do not tuck your arms underneath your head and pillow as it could cause arm numbness and anger your shoulder joints. Make sure you place your arms in a goalpost position instead.

“Since the majority of the human body is around your centre, that core pushes into the sleep surface further and basically puts strain on your spine in the wrong direction, causing back and neck pain,” certified sleep science coach, Bill Fish, told healthline.