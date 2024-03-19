Turns Out The ‘S’ On Superman’s Suit Does Not Stand For Superman

Superman is one of the world’s most well-known superheroes, played by a slew of exceptional actors, including Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill.

The casual Superman fan will know that Kal-El, Clark Kent’s birth name, is from the planet Krypton and was born to parents Jor-El and Lara.

And it is Superman’s home planet that the ‘S’ gives a nod to. The ‘S’ is actually the crest of Kal-El’s family and is also a symbol of ‘hope’.

This was revealed in the 2003 Superman: Birthright run written by DC Comics writer Mark Waid.

Superman is also credited for being the first superhero, debuting all the way back in 1938 and is now a household name.

The new Superman, written and directed by James Gunn, will feature 29-year-old actor David Corenswet as the hero.

The film, Superman: Legacy, has not yet been given a release date but is expected to be released in 2025.