Turns Out The ‘S’ On Superman’s Suit Does Not Stand For Superman

You would be forgiven for thinking that the ‘S’ on Superman’s iconic suit would stand for Superman, but you would be surprised to learn that it does not mean that at all.

Superman is one of the world’s most well-known superheroes, played by a slew of exceptional actors, including Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill.

The casual Superman fan will know that Kal-El, Clark Kent’s birth name, is from the planet Krypton and was born to parents Jor-El and Lara.

And it is Superman’s home planet that the ‘S’ gives a nod to. The ‘S’ is actually the crest of Kal-El’s family and is also a symbol of ‘hope’.

This was revealed in the 2003 Superman: Birthright run written by DC Comics writer Mark Waid.

Superman is also credited for being the first superhero, debuting all the way back in 1938 and is now a household name.

The new Superman, written and directed by James Gunn, will feature 29-year-old actor David Corenswet as the hero.

The film, Superman: Legacy, has not yet been given a release date but is expected to be released in 2025.

