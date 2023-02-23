Turns Out That Having Friends At Work Is Beneficial To Your Health

Do you know what’s better than having a job? Hanging out with your friends.

Unfortunately, we do need to get that bread so we can buy…bread. So the next best option is having a job with your buds!

Let’s be depressingly real, we’re stuck at work for most of our waking hours, so it’s nice when you actually enjoy the company of your colleagues.

While it’s fun swapping office gossip or grabbing a cold one after work, it turns out having friends at work isn’t just beneficial for making the day go faster – it’s actually good for your health.

A recent study from the University of Queensland followed 7,694 women for over two decades and found that those who reported having good relationships with their colleagues had a lower risk of developing health conditions like diabetes, depression, and high blood pressure.

While those women who said they were ‘very dissatisfied’ with their relationships at work were twice as likely to develop 11 common illnesses (including stroke and cancer) compared to those who were ‘very satisfied’.

The researchers took into account factors like wealth and lifestyle choices, but the link between good relationships with colleagues and better health remained.

So, if you’ve been avoiding getting too friendly with your coworkers, maybe it’s time to reconsider. Unless your co-workers reheat fish in the shared kitchen, do not engage with those selfish oxygen thieves.

If you work from home and your only colleague is a cat, improved health may still be an option for you.

According to lead author Professor Xiaolin Xu, investing in high-quality and diverse social relationships in any aspect of your life throughout the middle to early old age can have significant benefits to your overall health.

So join that local tennis club or bingo group and feel good with your new girlies.