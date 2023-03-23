Turns Out That Coffee Doesn’t Affect Our Heart The Way We Thought It Did, So Have Another Cup

But have you ever wondered if all that cup of joe might have a detrimental effect on your heart?

Well, new research has found that drinking coffee does not significantly affect your heartbeat.

Researchers monitored 100 volunteers who had their hearts continuously monitored while they recorded their daily steps, sleep patterns and blood sugar monitored.

Published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the results found consuming caffeinated coffee beverages did not result in more daily episodes of premature atrial contractions. This is when your heart produces extra beats in the upper chambers. Although common, premature atrial contractions can be a sign of atrial fibrillation, which is potentially dangerous.

Another condition that results in an irregular heartbeat from the lower chambers is premature ventricular contractions. These are also common and not concerning but have been associated with a higher risk of heart failure. This was found to only occur in those who drank two or more cups of coffee per day.

They also found that people who consumed coffee walked on average 1,000 more steps a day but slept roughly 36 minutes less than those who did not have a caffeinated beverage.

Author and professor of medicine in cardiology at the University of California, Gregory M. Marcus, told The Washington Post, “the reality is that coffee is not all good or all bad - it has different effects.”

“In general, this study suggests that coffee consumption is almost certainly generally safe. But people should recognize that there are these real and measurable physiological effects that could - depending on the individual and their goals of care - be harmful or helpful.”