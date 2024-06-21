Turns Out ‘Precrastination’ Can Be Just As Bad As ‘Procrastination’

Everyone knows that procrastinating is not a great thing to do, but what about the opposite of that?

Precrastination is when you do a task as quickly as possible so you don’t have to think about it anymore.

However, psychologist Kyle Sauerberger believes that doing something early comes “at an extra expense.”

Some psychologists believe that procrastination has some downsides, such as using extra energy on a task or carelessly rushing a task to feel the relief of having it done.

Christopher Gehrig, a psychology professor at Helmut Schmidt University in Germany, told The Guardian that precrastination and procrastination can be seen as two extremes.

“People may precrastinate out of the fear of not being able to finish something on time.”

“Rather than feeling intrinsically rewarded by accomplishing goals – by checking things off their to-do lists – as conscientious people are, those high in neuroticism want to get things done because it causes them anxiety to have many tasks to do,” he added.

The term “precrastinate” was coined accidentally during a 2014 study where researchers asked participants to choose the easier task; to carry one of two buckets to the end of the alley. One bucket was placed closer to the starting point, and one was placed closer to the end of the alley.

Researchers were surprised buy the amount of participants who chose to carry the bucket closer to the starting point and carrying it a further distance.

When they asked participants why they had done that, many said they “wanted to get the task done as soon as they could.”

Psychological scientist and study author David Rosenbaum said at the time: “Our findings indicate that while our participants did care about physical effort, they also cared a lot about mental effort.

“They wanted to complete one of the subordinate tasks they had to do, picking up the bucket, in order to finish the entire task of getting the bucket to the drop-off site.”

“By picking up the near bucket, they could check that task off their mental to-do lists more quickly than if they picked up the far bucket,” he explains.

“Their desire to lighten their mental load was so strong that they were willing to expend quite a bit of extra physical effort to do so.”

They found that “almost all” the people they tested “precrastinated.”

No matter if you’re a precrastinator or a procrastinator, there is no one right way to do something. You should do whatever works best for you.