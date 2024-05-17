The Project

Turns Out Not Everyone Has An Internal Monologue

A new study has revealed that those who do not have an internal monologue may struggle to perform certain memory tests.

About five to ten per cent of the population does not have an inner monologue, which can make it difficult to perform certain memory tests, according to a new study.

The study conducted by Linguist Johanne Nedergård from the University of Copenhagen and Gary Lupyan from the University of Wisconsin-Madison had 100 participants tasked with four experiments.

In the study, published in the journal Psychological Science, Half of the participants had very little inner voice, while the other half had strong inner speech.

The first task had participants remember words similar in phonetics or in spelling order.

“It is a task that will be difficult for everyone, but our hypothesis was that it might be even more difficult if you did not have an inner voice because you have to repeat the words to yourself inside your head in order to remember them,” Nedergård told the New York Post.

“And this hypothesis turned out to be true,” she continued. “The participants without an inner voice were significantly worse at remembering the words.” The second test had participants determine whether a pair of pictures contained words.

“Here, too, it is crucial to be able to repeat the words in order to compare their sounds and thus determine whether they rhyme,” Nedergård added.

Researchers did not record any differences between the groups when they were assigned to switch between tasks.

The researchers were surprised by this because previous studies suggested that language and inner speech play a role in this type of testing.

“Maybe people who don’t have an inner voice have just learned to use other strategies,” Nedergård said.

“For example, some said that they tapped with their index finger when performing one type of task and with their middle finger when it was another type of task.”

Nedergård and Lupyan have coined the term “anendophasia”, which describes the absence of conversations people have in their minds.

