The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Turns Out It’s Better To Exercise At Night

Turns Out It’s Better To Exercise At Night

When you think of healthy, fit people, you usually have images of them getting up bright and early and going for a jog first thing in the morning. Maybe you think of a gym rat hitting the weights at 6 a.m.

Well, turns out a nighttime exercise routine might be the better option depending on your current state of health.

According to The Age, a new study published in Diabetes Care found that exercise at night can be beneficial to those who are at risk type 2 diabetes. 

It examined 30,000 participants, all at risk of type 2 diabetes, measuring their movement and following up eight years later to see their health outcomes. 

They found that the participants who did some sort of aerobic activity at night were 61 per cent less likely to die prematurely.

It’s believed that this has something to do with our circadian rhythms. 

Researchers were already aware of the benefits of aligning eating with circadian rhythms, to potentially optimize the way the body metabolizes food. 

Now, researchers are looking for a link between circadian rhythms and exercise.

Dr Angelo Sabag, joint author of the study and an exercise physiologist at the University of Sydney, explained to The Age “It was a logical next step to see if exercise could influence some of these metabolic processes that are affected by circadian rhythm”.

So, if you’re worried about your health, why not go for a nice evening walk or play a game of footy at midnight.

Paris’ River Seine Water Quality Threatens Olympic Swimming Events
NEXT STORY

Paris’ River Seine Water Quality Threatens Olympic Swimming Events

Advertisement

Related Articles

Paris’ River Seine Water Quality Threatens Olympic Swimming Events

Paris’ River Seine Water Quality Threatens Olympic Swimming Events

Paris Olympics organisers have conceded that the Triathlon may end up being a Duathlon because of the water quality in the Seine.
Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson Receives Three-Game Suspension For Homophobic Slur

Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson Receives Three-Game Suspension For Homophobic Slur

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has become the first AFL player suspended for using a homophobic slur after accepting a three-game ban.
Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health

Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health

We all love a bit of cheese, especially when it’s melted on a pizza, but it tends to be one of the first things to be cut out of diets due to high levels of saturated fat and sodium.
Woman Gets Slammed For Telling Friend To Lower Her Standards When Dating

Woman Gets Slammed For Telling Friend To Lower Her Standards When Dating

A woman has received a heated response after she told her friend to lower her standards while looking for a man to date.
'Wave Object' Sparks Debate Over Its Purpose

'Wave Object' Sparks Debate Over Its Purpose

Kmart customers have been baffled over the $2.50 'Wave Object' and its intended purpose.