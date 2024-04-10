Turns Out It’s Better To Exercise At Night

Well, turns out a nighttime exercise routine might be the better option depending on your current state of health.

According to The Age, a new study published in Diabetes Care found that exercise at night can be beneficial to those who are at risk type 2 diabetes.

It examined 30,000 participants, all at risk of type 2 diabetes, measuring their movement and following up eight years later to see their health outcomes.

They found that the participants who did some sort of aerobic activity at night were 61 per cent less likely to die prematurely.

It’s believed that this has something to do with our circadian rhythms.

Researchers were already aware of the benefits of aligning eating with circadian rhythms, to potentially optimize the way the body metabolizes food.

Now, researchers are looking for a link between circadian rhythms and exercise.

Dr Angelo Sabag, joint author of the study and an exercise physiologist at the University of Sydney, explained to The Age “It was a logical next step to see if exercise could influence some of these metabolic processes that are affected by circadian rhythm”.

So, if you’re worried about your health, why not go for a nice evening walk or play a game of footy at midnight.