Turns Out Foreigners Are Baffled When Aussie's Use The Word' Heaps'

There's our strange use of 'Yeah Nah', or the way we randomly say 'hey' at the end of sentences. Plus, plenty of people are confused as to what we are talking about when we say the word 'Avo'.

Well, it turns out there's another word Australians use that is very confusing—the way we use the word 'heaps'.

According to the Daily Mail, using the word 'heaps' to describe lots of stuff, like 'heaps of stuff', is not common in the UK or USA.

Jack and Kyle from the Local Pickup podcast chatted about our peculiar use of the word 'heaps', explaining, "I remember I met some Americans and said "jeez, there's heaps of trees over there" and they had no idea what I was talking about… It's the same in the UK. They don't say heaps. I thought it was a common word worldwide."

It's not just 'heaps' that confuses the Brits and Americans; apparently, they don't know what we mean when we say 'keen'.

I assume they have another word for being excited about something like 'jazzed' in the UK and 'pumped' in America.

So, if you plan to travel overseas, try to expand your vocabulary before you head off. Find other words for the word 'heaps', like loads of them, an ample amount, copious words, or many 'heaps' words.