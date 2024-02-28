The Project

Turns Out Eating Bread And Pasta Can Be Worse For Your Teeth Than Sugar

Sorry to any carboholics out there, but it turns out that eating bread and pasta could be worse for your teeth than sugar.

“Sticky and bready” fermentable carbohydrates, like white bread, pasta, chips and cereal, can wreak havoc on your teeth, according to registered dental hygienist Whitney DiFoggio.

Talking to the New York Post, DiFoggio explained that fermentable carbohydrates are bad for your teeth “because they specifically break down into sugars while they’re still being chewed in your mouth.”

DiFoggio added that those specific carbs make the mouth more acidic due to salvia working overtime to break down the food and remove it from your teeth. This “increases your chance of tooth decay.”

Eating foods that “require heavier biting and chewing”, like crunchy vegetables and whole grains, is said to be better for dental health.

“We probably know all the healthy foods — it’s the same for teeth as it is, for your overall body,” DiFoggio said.

If you get a bit peckish during the day and reach for some lollies or chips as a snack, DiFoggio recommends eating all of your snacks at once, as snacking over the course of the day keeps your mouth continuously acidic, which can wreak havoc on your teeth.

“If you want to eat these foods, it’s okay. Try to eat them all at once because then afterwards, it gives your saliva time to neutralize the acidic pH in your mouth from all the sugar.

“So, eating a big meal of unhealthy stuff is actually healthier for your mouth than…snacking all throughout the day.”

Swishing your mouth with water can neutralize the acidity of your mouth after eating while also rinsing away any food left in your mouth.

“Even if it’s healthy food, you don’t want any food sitting on your teeth for a prolonged period of time.”

Ensuring you practice good dental hygiene can remove any plaque buildup. Plaque, the sticky film that accumulates on our teeth can permanently harden into tartar in about 24-72 hours. This means that skipping a day of flossing can accelerate the buildup.

“The number one cause of people losing teeth is gum disease, not cavities. Cavities you usually lose one or two teeth at a time. Gum disease, you lose them all because the bacteria spreads.”

Researchers have linked gum disease to other illnesses such as heart and kidney disease.

“Your blood vessels in your gum are connected to everything in your body,” she continued. “That bad tartar bacteria can spread to your heart and increase your risk of heart disease.”

