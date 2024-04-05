The Project

Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

A new report has revealed that Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology in Amazon Fresh stores relied heavily on human labour.

Talking to people at a cash register can be annoying. You have to say ‘Hi’ and then hand over the stuff you want to buy and then scan your card.

It’s a living nightmare that can take a whole 10 seconds of your life away. Sure, there’s self-serve checkout at some stores, but that can be worse, with all the ‘wrong item in the bagging area’ nonsense.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could just walk into a store and walk out, and have an AI do all the cash exchange for you?

Thankfully, Amazon created a system just like this in 2018.

At Amazon Fresh stores, customers could walk into a store, pick up what they wanted, and a whole bunch of cameras in-store would track their movements, and AI would buy the stuff for them.

Well, we were told it was AI, but it turns out it wasn’t.

According to the Hindustan Times, it wasn’t highly sophisticated AI, but just a bunch of humans watching you on the cameras - specifically one thousand low-paid workers in India.

These workers would spend hours compiling the data that was tracked and then send a receipt later.

Amazon has since decided to do away with the not-so-AI tech, claiming it is too time-consuming, and move to smart carts.

So maybe don’t worry about AI stealing your jobs, if you want your job to be watching people shopping.

