Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

President Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in a tight presidential election in Türkiye, but a run-off could still decide the result.

The leader has outperformed projections in the national election as he sought to extend his two-decade rule, holding a sizeable lead over his rival but falling short of an outright majority.

Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, also failed to clear the 50 per cent threshold needed to avoid a second round.

The second round election, which will be held on May 28 if needed, is seen as a verdict on Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian path.

The presidential vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also whether it reverts to a more secular, democratic path; how it will handle its severe cost of living crisis and manage key relations with Russia, the Middle East and the West.

Kilicdaroglu, who said he would prevail in the runoff, urged his supporters to be patient and accused Erdogan's party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results.

But Erdogan performed better on Sunday than pre-election polls had predicted, and he appeared in a confident and combative mood as he addressed his flag-waving, cheering supporters.

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

    The Coalition has come up with a proposal to allow people on JobSeeker to work more without losing their payments in the wake of the government's small rise to the JobSeeker payment.
