Turbulence Is Getting Worse Due To Climate Change, Experts Say

Terrible news for anxious flyers, experts have discovered that turbulence is on the rise due to warmer air from carbon emissions.

For those unfortunate enough to experience it, turbulence can be terrifying. You’re thousands of feet up in the air and the plane is hustling and bustling about.

For pilots, it is a tricky challenge to navigate and can often appear without warning.

The study published in Geophysical Research Letters found that clear-air turbulence (CAT) became increasingly prevalent in certain parts of the world, due to carbon emissions making the air warmer.

The University of Reading explained the findings, “Warmer air from CO2 emissions is increasing windshear in the jet streams, strengthening clear-air turbulence.”

PhD researcher Mark Prosser added, “Every additional minute spent travelling through turbulence increases wear-and-tear on the aircraft, as well as the risk of injuries to passengers and flight attendants.”

Speaking to CNBC, Professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading and co-author of the study, Paul Williams, said that although there is more turbulence in the atmosphere, this doesn’t mean that planes are encountering more of it.

″[This] doesn’t necessarily mean planes are encountering turbulence, clear air turbulence, 55% more often because, of course, planes try and avoid it and they’ve been getting very good at avoiding it.”

“I think ... it’s hard to believe that there could be 55% more turbulence in the atmosphere and for planes not to be encountering it more.”

AI bots gathered at the UN's 'AI for Good' Global Summit to make sure we know that they have no plans to steal our jobs, but they reckon they could run the world better than we could.
