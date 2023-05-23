The Project

Tucker, The Golden Retriever, Earns $1 Million A Year As An Influencer

Imagine your dog earning more money than you.

Tucker Budzyn is the top dog in pet social media influencing, earning six-figure sums every year since he was 2.

Now 5 years old, Tucker lives in Michigan and has almost 25 million followers across his social media accounts.

“A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $US 40,000-$US 60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll,” Tucker’s owner, Courtney Budzyn, explained to New York Post.

“Instagram, we make about $US 20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories.”

Budzyn explained that she first made Tucker an account when he was 8 weeks old in 2018. “We gave him an ice cube, and he was just pawing at it.”

Tucker has been so successful that Budzyn quit her cleaning job, and her husband Mike quit his job as a civil engineer to manage and create content for the pooch.

“I was floored that that many people were as interested in my dog as me. By the time he was 6 months old, he had 60,000 followers…it was insane.”

Tucker is not the only dog that is raking in the moola, according to data collated by Printed Pet Memories.

Bunny the “conversationalist” sheepadoodle has over 8.3 million followers on TikTok. Bunny went viral after using conversation buttons to communicate with her owner.

Her posts get between $US 4,997 and $US 8,328. Loveable Doug the Pug was third on the list, earning anywhere between $US 3,599 to $US 5,999 a post.

Snakes Alive Are Called Snakes Alive Because They Are Alive
We've only just discovered why Allen's Snakes Alive are called Snakes Alive, and now we need a packet of Snakes Alive.
The climate activist group says it has more disruptions planned over the coming days.
Animal behaviour experts have found that elephants are happier and less bored around human visitors at zoos.
The police officer who tasered a 95-year-old great-grandmother in a NSW nursing home has been suspended from duty as the disturbing incident prompts calls for a parliamentary inquiry.
Parents have issued warnings online after they discovered strange fake Bluey episodes with "inappropriate" storylines that scare their children.