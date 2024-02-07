Tucker Carlson To Interview Russian President Vladimir Putin

Carlson posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it would be the first interview with a Western journalist since the Russian leader launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

"Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in," Carlson said.

While the Kremlin has not yet commented, Russian media has had near-constant coverage of Carlson since the announcement.

"There are risks to doing an interview like this, obviously, so we've thought about it over many months," Carlson said.

Carlson said he is paying for the trip himself because it is his "duty".

"First because it's our job. We're in journalism," he said.

"Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war (with Ukraine) that is reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed.

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know.

"They're paying for much of it."