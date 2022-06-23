Trumpet The Bloodhound Crowned Best Doggo At The Westminster Show

Trumpet the bloodhound has been crowned Best in Show at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

“I am so excited for Trumpet,” said handler Heather Helmer, who co-owns and bred the four-year-old.

Trumpet has become the first bloodhound to take the win at the Westminster show.

The show is the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the US, drawing more than 3,000 purebred dogs to this year’s competition to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Winston the French bulldog took out second place, and NFL lineman and owner Morgan Fox was “ecstatic” he made it to the final.

“He’s basically a superstar,” Fox said.

“He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”