Trump Uses Rally Speech To Praise Hannibal Lecter

Trump says weird stuff all the time. He wanted to cure Covid by putting light in the body. He reckons raking the forest can prevent fires.

There was also that time he said he could ‘stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters’.

Well, now he’s said some more weird things, by praising fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

Trump called the Silence of the Lambs character, famously played by Anthony Hopkins, “a wonderful man” while he was delivering one of his long, confusing speeches at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

After complaining that criminals are being released from prisons and mental institutions, he then went on to name-check Hannibal Lecter.

“Silence of the lambs, has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs’?” Trump asked the crowd, before adding “The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man.”

“He often times would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me I’m about to have a friend for dinner’ as this poor doctor walked by. But Hannibal Lecter, congratulations, the late great Hannibal Lecter.”

It sort of feels like a joke, and the crowd there laughed a little bit, but not heaps. It’s just confusing that he thanks Hannibal at the end and keeps calling him “the late, great Hannibal Lecter”.

It’s more of a weird sidetrack than an actual joke. He just thought of the movie for a second there, started talking about it, and didn’t know how to get out of it, so said ‘congratulations’.

Welp, he could be the next president of the United States (Or ‘shtates’, as Trump once called it).