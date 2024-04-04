Trump Loses Bid To Delay New York Hush Money Trial

Trump's defence lawyers had asked Judge Juan Merchan to delay the trial until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on whether he has presidential immunity from federal prosecution for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Justice Merchan denied the request, saying that Trump had "myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024."

"The Defendant had ample notice that the People were in possession of, and intended to use, the various statements allegedly made by Defendant on social media, in public, and in various interviews," the judge wrote.

"He was also well aware that the defense of presidential immunity, even if unsuccessful, might be available to him," Merchan wrote.

Trump is accused of criminally falsifying business records in order to cover up a hush payment of $130,000 by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The payment was allegedly in exchange for Daniels's silence regarding a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, which he denies.