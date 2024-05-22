The Project

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

10 News legend, Sandra Sully, heard a voice, identical to hers, reading a headline on a true crime podcast.

But the real Sandra never voiced the headline.

While its creators state the voice is a replica, they didn't seek Sully's permission.

The real-life Sandra Sully told The Project that she was initially taken aback by the voice. 

“I didn’t record that voice but gosh when I heard it, I knew it sounded just like me,” Sully said, adding that she soon became alarmed when wondering how it could be manipulated.

“I think when you’re in our business, and we’re always banging on about the importance of trusted news sources and services, this is a reminder you really can't always believe everything you see, hear or read and you must make sure it comes from a reliable source,” Sully said.

