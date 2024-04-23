The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Truck Filled With $256,000 Worth Of Kinder Bueno Chocolate Allegedly Stolen

Truck Filled With $256,000 Worth Of Kinder Bueno Chocolate Allegedly Stolen

A truck filled with £134,000 ($AU 256,000) worth of Kinder Bueno chocolate was allegedly stolen near Liverpool, England.

The thieves allegedly hooked up a lorry to a trailer in an industrial estate in West Lancashire.

Local authorities suspect the lorry was taken to another location to have the stolen goods loaded onto another vehicle after the empty trailer was recovered.

Skelmersdale Police are urging anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

PC Holly Bennett from Skelmersdale Police said in a statement: “This is a significant commercial theft, and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either in the area around the industrial estate or the area where the load has been transferred or the trailer has been abandoned to get in touch.”

Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial
NEXT STORY

Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial

Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial

Prosecutors have said on the first day of Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial that the former US president broke the law and corrupted the 2016 election by trying to cover up sexual encounters with a porn star.
Victim Of Bondi Junction Attack, Jade Young, Farewelled In Memorial Service

Victim Of Bondi Junction Attack, Jade Young, Farewelled In Memorial Service

The mother of a woman killed in a stabbing massacre at a Sydney shopping centre wants more than talk and condolences as her daughter is farewelled.
Arnott’s Announce New Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes

Arnott’s Announce New Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes

Gamers can now curb their snack cravings with Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes.
Study Finds Attractive Women Inspire Men To Behave More Honestly

Study Finds Attractive Women Inspire Men To Behave More Honestly

A study has found that men tend to behave more honestly when they believe they are interacting with a "beautiful female face".
Private School’s ‘Personal Presentation’ Policy Sets Off A Hair-Raising Debate

Private School’s ‘Personal Presentation’ Policy Sets Off A Hair-Raising Debate

Think you’ve had a bad hair day? Think again: private school boys are now being forced to choose between business at the front or party at the back.