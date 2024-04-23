Truck Filled With $256,000 Worth Of Kinder Bueno Chocolate Allegedly Stolen

The thieves allegedly hooked up a lorry to a trailer in an industrial estate in West Lancashire.

Local authorities suspect the lorry was taken to another location to have the stolen goods loaded onto another vehicle after the empty trailer was recovered.

Skelmersdale Police are urging anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

PC Holly Bennett from Skelmersdale Police said in a statement: “This is a significant commercial theft, and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either in the area around the industrial estate or the area where the load has been transferred or the trailer has been abandoned to get in touch.”