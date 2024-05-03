The Project

Troye Sivan Has Schooled Americans On What The Term ‘Poof Doof’ Means

Australian singer Troye Sivan has left American audiences baffled after dropping the Australian term ‘Poof Doof’ in his interview on the Late Show with Seth Meyers.

Grammy nominee Sivan was being interviewed alongside Charli XCX, speaking of their co-headlined tour entitled "Sweat".

When the topic of raves came up, Sivan took a moment to give the audience a tidbit into Australian culture, revealing that they’re actually called “bush doofs” down under, which left Meyers and the audience in hysterics.

“So a ‘doof’ is a party, like (fist pumps) ‘doof, doof, doof’,” Sivan said. “And then a bush doof is a doof in the bush.”

Meyers chimed in, clearly amused, “Yeah. Self-explanatory.”

The late-night host mentioned that he had heard of the term “doof” after seeing the Australian film Max Max: Fury Road, in which there is a character called the “doof warrior.”

“I called him the ‘dufe’ warrior, and everybody in Australia was like … ‘Dude, have you never heard of a doof boof?’ And I was like, ‘No.’”

Meyers then pondered the word further, questioning, “Doof bush. Bush doof?”

Sivan then took a moment to reveal the LGBTQ+ association of the word.

“I don’t know if this is a slur in America … It’s fine (I’m gay). A poof doof is a gay party,” he said.

A clip of the interview has gone viral on TikTok, where international viewers have expressed fondness for the Australian term “poof doof.”

