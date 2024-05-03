Troye Sivan Has Schooled Americans On What The Term ‘Poof Doof’ Means

Grammy nominee Sivan was being interviewed alongside Charli XCX, speaking of their co-headlined tour entitled "Sweat".

When the topic of raves came up, Sivan took a moment to give the audience a tidbit into Australian culture, revealing that they’re actually called “bush doofs” down under, which left Meyers and the audience in hysterics.

“So a ‘doof’ is a party, like (fist pumps) ‘doof, doof, doof’,” Sivan said. “And then a bush doof is a doof in the bush.”

Meyers chimed in, clearly amused, “Yeah. Self-explanatory.”

The late-night host mentioned that he had heard of the term “doof” after seeing the Australian film Max Max: Fury Road, in which there is a character called the “doof warrior.”

“I called him the ‘dufe’ warrior, and everybody in Australia was like … ‘Dude, have you never heard of a doof boof?’ And I was like, ‘No.’”

Meyers then pondered the word further, questioning, “Doof bush. Bush doof?”

Sivan then took a moment to reveal the LGBTQ+ association of the word.

“I don’t know if this is a slur in America … It’s fine (I’m gay). A poof doof is a gay party,” he said.

A clip of the interview has gone viral on TikTok, where international viewers have expressed fondness for the Australian term “poof doof.”