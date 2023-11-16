Troye Sivan Dominates Arias With Four Gongs

Sivan, who has also been nominated for two Grammys (up against Kylie Minogue) was up on stage so many times on Wednesday night that he admitted he had run out of things to say.

"This has been the most insane week of my life ever ... it's really tripping me out," Sivan told the crowd at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion.

"To feel this much energy and love, I'm confused, but I'm so happy."

With producer Styalz Fuego, he also won two ARIAs for engineering and production.

Genesis Owusu also dominated the awards night with three ARIAs, including Album of the Year for Struggler.

In a speech via video link from London, he called for a ceasefire and said the Album was about humanity and community.

Owusu also took out the best hip hop/rap release and best independent release.

"Hip hop made me who I am and allowed me to speak on the things that I wanted to speak on, so I cherish it with my heart always," the Ghanaian-Australian singer said.

Earlier, Kylie Minogue won best pop release for her global hit Padam Padam, adding one more ARIA to the 17 she already has.

"Thank you so much, Padam to you!" said the pop star, making a heart shape with her hands in a pre-recorded message.

Best Rock Album went to King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard for Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava.

G Flip, who performed the first act of the night, won two gongs with best live act for her Drummer tour, and best video for Good Enough with director Kyle Caulfield.

Best Group went to DMA's, while Dom Dolla was also among the winners, with a gong for electronic release Rhyme Dust.

Also known as Dominic Matheson, he told the crowd in Sydney it was an honour to represent Australian dance music overseas.

"There's something in the water here and I always get asked in interviews what it is - I won't tell them if you guys don't," he said.

Best Classical Album went to the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Richard Tognetti for Indies and Idols, while the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award went to Teenage Dads.

Most Popular International Artist went to Taylor Swift, who thanked her fans in a recorded speech.

"This means so much to me because it's voted on by the fans and I get to see my amazing fans in February," Swift said.

"So soon, I just can't wait."

Forest Claudette won best soul/R&B release for Mess Around, the first time the award has been televised, and designers Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) & Michelle Grace Hunder won best cover art.

Dan Sultan won Best Adult Contemporary Album, and The Teskey Brothers got a huge roar when they were announced as winner of the Best Blues and Roots Album.

Rock Band Jet were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Get Born.

Earlier, the stars of the Australian music industry continued the tradition of out-there ARIA outfits on the red carpet.

Composer James Tawadros arrived with a furry hat and coat, his beard dyed pink and blue, while rapper Kahukx arrived in a black suit and trademark balaclava.

Former Wiggle Emma Watkins, the winner of Best Children's Album, went for a butterfly-inspired outfit in peach, and Jamie Azzopardi wore a low-cut silver-white jumpsuit and trailing yellow cape.

AAP with The Project.