Tropical Cyclone Jasper Expected To Re-Intensify To Category 2 As It Makes Landfall By Wednesday Afternoon

Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to make landfall within hours, with Far North Queensland on high alert.

Jasper is currently still a category 1 system, but is expected to re-intensify to a category 2 as it reaches the coast.

The full force of wind gusts up to 140 kilometres/hour are due late on Wednesday morning ahead of Jasper crossing the coast between Cooktown and Port Douglas, north of Cairns, on Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

Residents have spent the past few days preparing for the slow-moving system to arrive.

It's classified as category 1 as it nears the coast but is still forecast to cross as a category 2 storm.

As of early Wednesday, Jasper was about 180 kilometres northeast of Cairns and 180 kilometres east of Cooktown.

While Jasper is expected to intensify to category 2 before making landfall, it should weaken quickly as it moves inland and over Cape York Peninsula, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Wednesday.

Locals have been told to prepare for flash flooding and potentially days without power, with evacuation centres established in Cairns, Port Douglas and Cooktown.

Image: Bureau of Meteorology

With AAP.

