Triple J Host Plays Yothu Yindi's 'Treaty' On Repeat For An Hour Following Voice Rejection

Corey Webster, also known as Nooky, hosts triple j's Blak Out show, which runs on Sundays from 5pm to 6pm.

Starting off with an emotional, moving speech, Nooky says that the result of the referendum was an "unconcealed manifestation of racism", and that Indigenous People "ain't licking our wounds today, we're sharpening our spears."

"October 14 was a moment in history where a dark cloud will forever cast a shadow. I feel like I let down my elders.

"I feel like I let down the future generations. Last night was the most overt, unconcealed manifestation of racism I have ever experienced in my whole life. Yesterday, they said our pain and our suffering continues. The disadvantage and the inequality continues. But so does our love, our happiness, our strength and our pride."

He then recited lines from the 1991 song Treaty, "We did not give up this land and the planting of the Union Jack never changed our laws at all."

"And it's that message of hope and survival that you're gonna hear for the next hour.

"And trust [me], it isn't a mistake. We're gonna repeat this message until it rings true.

"We will not sit in silence. They will hear us as we rejoice as a people and light our sacred fire in the face of their broken promises. Treaty now."

Many First Nations Peoples have called for a formal treaty with the Australian government.

A formal treaty would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' sovereignty.

When Australia was colonised, instead of recognising that the land already belonged to someone, the British declared "terra nullius" which means "Land belonging to no one." No treaty talks happened in Australia.